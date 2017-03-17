By AMANDA KIMBLE

STEPHENVILLE (March 17, 2017) – Jud Wells, 10, is always looking up.

“I love taking pictures of the sky,” the fifth grade Gilbert Intermediate student said.

His fixation on the heavens is apparent, a collection of several photos on display at Stephenville Public Library includes various views of the Texas sky – at high noon, just before sunset and just after sunrise. There are clouds, and there are colors.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council (CTFAC) Youth Exhibit runs through April 29 at the library, which is open Tuesday through Saturday.

“It’s really exciting,” Jud said of his first public exhibit.

He also said artistic inspiration is everywhere.

“I don’t really have a favorite place,” Jud said. “I have favorite thing, the sky. It changes every day, and if you don’t capture it at that moment, it will be gone and you might forget.”

Despite his youth, the blossoming shutterbug is in tune with human nature, understanding that despite the beauty in the world, not everyone takes time to stop and smell – or see – the roses. Jud said that’s another reason he loves to take photographs.

“I like to take photos of things people don’t see and share the pictures with them,” he said.

He captures the pink, orange and turquoise in a Texas sunset. He sees rippling clouds that look more like an ocean view than moisture weighing on the sky on a spring morning.

Jud said while she might not know it, his science teacher and campus’ technology tools have added to his inspiration. The class tracks weather through an iPad app that also tells Jud the best time to capture images of the rising and setting of the sun.

Someone standing next to him might notice a bright yellow flower soaking up the afternoon sun. Jud sees the flower, but he also sees a tiny upturned spider, reminding him of a crab and not an arachnid.

What some onlookers might see as a common daisy, Jud reveals as a “Flower Fiesta.” Looking more closely at the flower, the uncommon markings of the hybrid species and contrasting characteristics of the two parent plants resemble a South American tapestry.

While he may have always been able to see the special in everyday things, he started taking photos about four years, using an iPhone – first his mothers and now his own – to capture the fine details. The camera is always close at hand, as are the subjects of his work, which can be found in the flower beds outside his family’s Stephenville residence or out the window of the family car.

Other people soon noticed his talents. A kind-hearted soul, Jud would present photos of flowers and butterflies to mother, Dori, who would share the images on Facebook. Julie Crouch, CTFAC executive director, saw his work online and invited Jud to participate in the youth exhibit series.

The Wells family is artistic bunch. Dori calls herself an artistic soul – she loves to write and loves music – and decided when her children were young that she wanted to be remembered for something more than being the lady who worked a full-time job, cooked meals and washed clothes.

Jud is the youngest of four children and said each of his siblings also provide inspiration. His oldest brother, Miller, is a talented artist and arts council employee whose work has also been on exhibit at the CTFAC River North gallery.

“Miller and mom both have an eye to see things others may not see,” Jud said. “I got that from them. My love of sports game from Gatlin and my sister Autry taught me my dance moves.”

Gatlin, a senior at Stephenville High School, uses his abilities to help snap action shots of Jud on the football field.

While he loves photography and also enjoys painting, Jud aspires to be a professional athlete. He loves all sports and participates in football, basketball and baseball and hopes to try rugby one day. Still, he encourages his peers to give arts a try.

“Be creative,” he said. “You should just have fun with it. Art is just about having fun and learning and making new things.”

